SINGAPORE, Jan 21 — The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is investigating a technical fault that has caused inaccurate bus arrival timings on mobile apps and electronic displays across the island.

The issue, which affects the expected time of arrival (ETA) system, was first detected on Jan 10, with more inaccuracies surfacing over the following week, LTA said in a statement. Despite the glitch, bus operations and service frequencies remain unaffected.

The ETA system relies on data transmitted from on‑board equipment to generate real‑time arrival estimates for bus stops, interchanges, the MyTransport.SG app and third‑party apps via LTA’s DataMall platform. The fault has disrupted this data flow, resulting in incorrect or unusually long wait times being displayed to commuters.

Preliminary checks point to a technical issue in the on‑board systems of some buses, affecting the transmission of timing information. LTA said its engineers and system contractors are working with bus operators to resolve the problem “as soon as possible”.