SINGAPORE, Jan 20 — Singapore is reviewing an invitation from the US to join president donald trump’s proposed “board of peace,” the Ministry Of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said today.

According to a draft charter seen by news agencies, the board would comprise world leaders and be chaired by Trump.

Membership would last three years, with permanent seats offered only to countries contributing US$1 billion (RM4.05 billion).

Each member would have one vote, but all decisions would still require the chairman’s approval.

Potential members reportedly include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and others.

The board was initially conceived to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction but is not limited to that scope under the current charter.

France has already rejected the invitation, saying the board’s mandate conflicts with its obligations under the United Nations.

Canada has indicated it will not pay for membership, while Morocco has accepted a founding seat. Germany and the UK said they are studying the proposal and assessing how they might contribute to peace efforts in Gaza.

The US is expected to announce the official list of members during the world economic forum in Davos.

Singapore, meanwhile, has maintained a cautious stance.

Foreign affairs minister Vivian Balakrishnan previously said the country was “not campaigning” for a seat, emphasising Singapore’s preference for a “quietly helpful and constructive” approach in its longstanding cooperation with the Palestinian authority.