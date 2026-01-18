SINGAPORE, Jan 18 — Singapore police arrested a 17-year-old male driver on Friday night after he allegedly drove under the influence of drugs and engaged in dangerous driving.

Authorities said the teenager had failed to stop for a routine traffic check at about 10.50pm, prompting officers to give chase, CNA reported.

“During the pursuit, the car collided with four cars and a van,” police said.

Police said the teenager is also being investigated for restriction of driving by a young person, using a vehicle without insurance, operating a deregistered vehicle, driving with an expired road tax, and using a forged licence.

The vehicle was later located along Marine Parade Road towards Bedok South Avenue 1, where it had struck another car.

According to CNA, the driver fled on foot but was apprehended shortly afterwards.

Police said an e-vaporiser was discovered in the car and the matter will be referred to the Health Sciences Authority.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.