SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — Singapore authorities are monitoring an Indonesian investigation into 13 suspects linked to suspected child trafficking that may involve a local adoption agency, The Straits Times reported today.

Indonesian police have collected documents, including notarised, English‑translated adoption papers and notes of costs for childbirth, childcare and agency fees totalling more than S$20,000 (RM62,960) that were billed to a Singapore adoption intermediary, the Singapore-based newspaper reported.

Under Indonesian law, adoption is required to be free of charge, and strict conditions must be met, including approval from Indonesia’s Ministry of Social Affairs and prohibitions on overseas couples adopting, unless they have lived in the country for at least two years.

The alleged irregularities have prompted concern in Singapore, where adoption agencies are required to conduct rigorous checks on the origins of children brought into the country.

Human trafficking in Indonesia carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a 600 million rupiah (about RM168,000) fine, underscoring the seriousness of the allegations being investigated across the border.

Singapore’s Minister of State for Social and Family Development Goh Pei Ming said on Jan 14 that adoption agencies here “have to do due diligence on the children that they bring into Singapore.”

He added that “those that knowingly bring in children of suspicious origin will be dealt with,” signalling possible action against local intermediaries found to be negligent or complicit.

Anti‑trafficking advocates in the region, including Advianti in Indonesia, have urged stronger surveillance and political will to curb trafficking.

“The government could act faster by flagging discrepancies in travel logs, for example, investigating cases where a ‘family’ of three departs the country, but only two people return,” she was quoted as saying.

Singapore’s adoption community has been reminded to adhere strictly to legal and ethical standards to ensure that only children with legitimate documentation and lawful backgrounds are placed with families here.

Authorities in both Singapore and Indonesia continue to share information and monitor developments as the case moves toward prosecution in West Java later this month.