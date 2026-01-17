SINGAPORE, Jan 17 — A 34-year-old Singaporean woman was among 88 people arrested in a six-day islandwide drug operation after officers found about 160g of cannabis and 59g of Ice hidden behind her children’s bedroom door.

The drugs seized from her Edgedale Plains residence were estimated to be worth more than S$23,000 (RM95,000), The Straits Times reported yesterday.

According to the Singapore newspaper, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers arrested the woman on January 12 for suspected drug-related offences.

The operation, which ran from January 11 to 16, covered areas including Bedok, Woodlands, Race Course Road and Telok Kurau.

On January 13, a 39-year-old Singaporean man was arrested at his Hougang Avenue 5 home, where officers found a small amount of Ice, five Ecstasy tablets, two Erimin-5 tablets and drug paraphernalia.

A 55-year-old Singaporean man was later arrested after he was seen disposing of a box containing 19 Erimin-5 tablets at a void deck.

Later that same afternoon, CNB officers also arrested a 50-year-old foreign national at a Punggol Way residence, seizing 7g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia, leading to a suspected drug trafficking charge.

In total, CNB seized 213g of cannabis, 170g of Ice, 1g of heroin, five Ecstasy tablets, 23 Erimin-5 tablets, 37 e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, and S$1,122.05 (RM4,620) in cash, with investigations ongoing.