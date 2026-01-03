SINGAPORE, Jan 3 — The New Year Toto draw yesterday produced three Group 1 winners who shared a jackpot worth nearly S$8 million (RM25.2 million).

Each winning ticket collected S$2,653,368 after the prize pool rolled over from the previous draw, which had no top tier winners, according to the Straits Times.

Singapore Pools said the winning numbers were 11, 18, 20, 32, 38 and 39, with 34 drawn as the additional number.

The operator noted that a ticket must have all six winning numbers to win the Group 1 prize, adding that unclaimed jackpots snowball until the fourth draw before being distributed to Group 2 winners.

One of the winning tickets was generated through a QuickPick System 7 entry, another came from an iToto System 12 ticket, and the third was purchased at a Singapore Pools outlet in Upper Boon Keng Road.

The iToto System 12 option allows players to select 12 numbers, which are divided into 28 shares priced at S$33 each, while a standard System 12 ticket costs S$924.

Seventeen Group 2 winners also collected about S$98,000 each in the same draw.

The largest Toto jackpot on record was in February 2022, when S$19.4 million was split among eight winning tickets.