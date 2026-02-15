SINGAPORE, Feb 15 — More than 1,000 general practitioner (GP) clinics in Singapore will remain open over the upcoming Chinese New Year period from Feb 16 to Feb 18 to provide medical care to the public, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The MOH added that members of the public seeking medical assistance can check the GPGoWhere website for information on clinic opening hours and locations for 1,095 clinics.

According to the report, those intending to visit are advised to make an appointment beforehand.

The ministry also reminded the public to seek care at the appropriate medical centres depending on the severity of their condition.

The ministry was reported saying that minor ailments should be treated at GP or 24-hour clinics, while serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, breathlessness, or uncontrollable bleeding, should be directed to hospital Accident & Emergency departments.

MOH further urged people with minor conditions to avoid calling the 995 emergency hotline to ensure rapid assistance for those in critical need.

Anyone unsure which medical facility to visit can contact the NurseFirst helpline, which operates daily from 8am to 11pm at 6262 6262.