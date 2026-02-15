SINGAPORE, Feb 15 — Four people were taken to the hospital after a car overturned in River Valley at around noon on Friday, according to The Straits Times.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident in Martin Place, towards Muthuraman Chetty Road, at about 12pm, according to the report.

SCDF said a person was found trapped in the front passenger seat and was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

A 68-year-old female driver and her three passengers, aged between 52 and 73, were taken conscious to Singapore General Hospital.

The English daily said police said the car is believed to have skidded. The driver is assisting with ongoing investigations.

A photo circulating on social media showed SCDF officers beside an overturned white car lying partially on a pedestrian walkway.