SINGAPORE, Dec 21 — A suspicious item found at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah, Singapore this morning was declared harmless after checks by police and a specialist military unit, with authorities saying the situation was under control but urging the public to stay away while operations continue.

In an update at 11.08am, police said officers and the Singapore Armed Forces’ Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group (CBRE) had carried out “thorough checks” and concluded that the item posed no threat, The Straits Times reported.

Despite the all-clear, police operations remained ongoing and members of the public were advised to avoid the area until further notice.

Singapore Civil Defence Force vehicles were seen leaving the church compound shortly after 11.30am.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.10am at the church along Upper Bukit Timah Road, securing the area and evacuating the premises as a precaution.

When The Straits Times arrived just before 9am, officers were stationed at the entrance directing vehicles away, with no one allowed to enter.

Church volunteers were seen at the gate and nearby bus stop advising would-be worshippers that mass had been cancelled, and redirecting congregants to the Church of St Mary of the Angels in Bukit Batok.

A check on the church’s website showed that scheduled services at 7.30am, 9.30am and 11.30am had been cancelled until further notice.

At about 9.17am, several police and SCDF vehicles, along with plainclothes officers, were seen entering the compound.

The incident comes amid heightened sensitivity around security at the church.

In November last year, a priest was stabbed during Mass at the same location. A 37-year-old man was later charged with stabbing Catholic priest Christopher Lee in the mouth.

In a separate incident a month later, police found a man with a folding knife at the church, with authorities saying at the time that the suspect was assisting with investigations.