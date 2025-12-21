SINGAPORE, Dec 21 — Japanese discount retailer Don Don Donki has withdrawn helium canisters marketed as novelty voice-changers from its Singapore outlets, as the authorities conduct a safety review, Singapore’s consumer watchdog said on Friday.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said the chain had voluntarily stopped selling the product and was reviewing whether it complied with applicable safety standards.

The canisters, sold at S$19.90 (RM60) each, were advertised as being able to make users’ voices higher-pitched when inhaled.

Each contained an 11.6-litre gas mixture, most of which was helium. Product images showed the item was recommended only for consumers aged above 16, with labels warning that rapid inhalation could lead to serious injury, asphyxiation or death.

CCCS said its Consumer Product Safety Office (CPSO) had not received any reports of people falling ill after using the canisters.

But it stressed that if products are found to fall short of safety requirements, the CPSO can direct suppliers to stop selling them.

Suppliers that fail to comply with such directions may face fines and/or imprisonment.

Helium, a light and inert gas commonly used to inflate balloons and cool MRI machines, can pose serious risks if inhaled without medical supervision.

Under Singapore rules, general consumer goods covered by the Consumer Protection (Consumer Goods Safety Requirements) Regulations do not require pre-market approval.

Suppliers are nonetheless required to ensure their products meet recognised international safety standards — including those set by bodies such as the International Organisation for Standardisation and ASTM International — and carry sufficient hazard warnings.