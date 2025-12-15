KUCHING, Dec 15 — Kuching city has been recognised as one of the world’s top retirement destinations, ranking 13th globally and among the top five in Asia, said Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

The recognition was accorded by International Living, a global lifestyle magazine, based on assessments of cost of living, quality of life and access to healthcare.

“Since the report was published, we have also seen increasing interest from Singapore, with many enquiring about the Sarawak Malaysia My Second Home programme,” Wee said during his welcoming speech at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Annual Dinner 2025 on Sunday.

He said the recognition further reaffirmed Kuching’s status as an attractive and trusted retirement destination.

“This recognition affirms that Kuching is not only comfortable to live in, but is also trusted internationally as a stable, safe and truly liveable city,” he said.

Meanwhile, MBKS recorded a year of significant achievements in 2025, earning international, national and state-level recognition for its initiatives in sustainability, inclusivity and community development.

“At the national level, we received two Special Mention Awards under the PLANMalaysia and Malaysian Institute of Planners MyPLACE Awards 2025, one for Kuching Park and one for the rejuvenation of Kenyalang Park,” he said, noting that the projects have created meaningful public spaces and strengthened neighbourhood identity.

MBKS also became the first council in Borneo to be recognised by United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) as a Candidate City under the Child Friendly Cities Initiative.

“This is a major step towards building a city where every child feels safe, protected and supported,” he said.

Wee said the achievements were made possible through teamwork across departments and the dedication of staff at all levels, supported by councillors and the management team.

He added that MBKS’s work contributes not only to city development but also to Sarawak’s broader nation-building efforts.

“Everything we do builds the foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Sarawak,” he said.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who officiated the event, said that MBKS plays a leading role among the state’s local authorities.

“With its achievements, MBKS has become a reference point for other local authorities because they observe your every move,” he said, while commending the staff for their commitment and expressing hope that they will continue to strive for excellence.

“We want people to respect Sarawak not just for its resources, but also for our hard work and performance,” he added.

Looking ahead, Wee said MBKS will continue to strengthen municipal services, expand smart city initiatives, deepen inclusivity programmes and invest in staff development as the council raises its standards further in the coming years.

The annual dinner also recognised 16 of its retired employees in appreciation of their dedication and contributions to the development of the city and the state. — The Borneo Post