SINGAPORE, Dec 15 — Most migrant workers in Singapore will have access to a primary care clinic within two kilometres of their residence under plans being rolled out over the next few years to strengthen their health and well-being, according to The Straits Times.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said the expansion of the Primary Care Plan (PCP) will involve adding more clinics to the scheme, reducing travel time and enabling quicker access to medical care while minimizing disruption to workers’ rest and work routines.

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), most migrant workers currently live within three kilometres of a PCP clinic.

Speaking at an International Migrants Day event at D’Marquee in Downtown East yesterday, Tan was quoted saying that MOM will also develop a centralised online portal to help employers enrol workers under the scheme more easily.

According to the report, PCP is mandatory for migrant workers in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, as well as those living in dormitories housing seven or more workers.

Tan noted that PCP clinics are currently spread across six geographic zones, which will be consolidated into four larger zones by 2027.

“With fewer but larger zones, anchor operators can serve a bigger pool of workers, achieve better economies of scale and, in turn, keep annual rates reasonable for employers,” he was quoted saying.

“This reduction in zones will not compromise our workers’ accessibility to care. In fact, it will be a win-win for our workers, employers and anchor operators.”

MOM said pricing for physical and telemedicine consultations under the scheme will be standardised at S$5.

This represents an increase from the previous S$2 charge for telemedicine consultations, reflecting higher delivery costs, while the co-payment for physical consultations remains unchanged.

These changes will take effect when new PCP anchor operators are appointed from April 2027.

Launched in 2022, the PCP currently costs between S$108 and S$138 per worker annually and covers unlimited consultations for acute and chronic conditions, one annual basic health screening, telemedicine services and medication delivery, the English daily reported.

Tan said the scheme has been well received, with nine in 10 migrant workers reporting that clinic consultations are affordable and accessible.

Tan also reiterated plans to expand social and recreational offerings for migrant workers, including refreshed facilities and more diverse programmes at recreation centres in Kaki Bukit and Woodlands, which will be operated by a new consortium in the coming months.

On housing, he said the first government-built and owned dormitory, NESST Tukang in Jurong, has taken in its first residents ahead of its official opening in January 2026.

International Migrants Day 2025, held as part of SG60 celebrations marking Singapore’s 60th year of independence, is a time to recognise the contributions of migrant workers to the country’s development, he added.