PUTRAJAYA, Dec 15 — Deaths due to dengue in the country have dropped by 61.3 per cent to 43 cases compared with 111 recorded last year, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said.

He said dengue cases nationwide also declined by 56.5 per cent to 51,046 cases as of December 6, compared with 118,291 cases recorded throughout 2024.

“We hope that when December ends this year, we can maintain the figure at 51,046 cases, reflecting a 56.5 per cent reduction.

“Congratulations to the public health programmes, the disease control division and all parties involved (in controlling dengue cases),” he said.

He was speaking at the opening of the Putrajaya Wolbachia Insectarium here today, which was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The Putrajaya Wolbachia Insectarium is the second facility developed to strengthen the implementation of the Wolbachia Mosquito Operation (WMO) nationwide in combating the Aedes mosquito.

Dzulkefly said the Health Ministry (MoH) continues to enhance integrated dengue prevention and control strategies through district health offices, in collaboration with strategic partners, local authorities, relevant agencies and local communities, in line with a whole-of-nation approach.

Since 2019, he said the ministry has introduced an innovative dengue control solution through the release of Wolbachia-infected Aedes mosquitoes, a biological method scientifically proven to reduce the mosquito’s ability to transmit the dengue virus.

“This intervention complements existing measures such as the elimination of breeding grounds, chemical control, including larvicides and fogging, as well as community involvement in maintaining environmental cleanliness.

“This approach is in line with World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendations that emphasise integrated and sustainable vector control,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Zaliha said her ministry remains committed to supporting the MoH in reducing dengue cases across all areas in the Federal Territories.

She said the provision of a building for the Putrajaya Wolbachia Insectarium reflected the commitment and cooperation of local authorities in curbing dengue cases.

“We repurposed a building that had long been unused into a facility that can be utilised by the Health Ministry and benefit the people as a whole,” she said. — Bernama