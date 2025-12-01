SINGAPORE, Dec 1 — Motorists in Singapore can reduce their composition fines by S$30 (RM95) if they settle the amount within 14 days of receiving a traffic offence notice, the traffic police announced on Monday.

According to CNA, the Early Payment Scheme applies to locally registered vehicles with offences carrying fines of S$50 or more.

The move is intended to encourage prompt payment and cut down on unnecessary appeals, freeing up police resources for more critical enforcement tasks.

Composition fines cover offences that do not require court prosecution, including stopping in a yellow box, making unauthorised U-turns, and exceeding speed limits by up to 40km/h.

In 2024, the traffic police issued an average of 6,000 notices of traffic offence monthly and processed over 1,000 appeals.

Most appeals were rejected, except in exceptional cases, such as medical emergencies supported by documentation.

Eligible motorists will be informed of the scheme through the offence notice.

Payments made within 14 days will qualify for the S$30 reduction, while full fines will apply after the deadline, with no extensions allowed.