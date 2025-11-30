SINGAPORE, Nov 30 — The infrastructure expansion of the Johor-Singapore Causeway is possible, but it will require detailed plans and coordination between both sides, according to the republic’s Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

“Theoretically, is it possible? The answer is yes, but there will be a lot of details to coordinate,” he responded when asked about any possibility for the infrastructure to be expanded, during a fireside chat session with participants of the Malaysian Journalists’ Visit Programme (MJVP) held here recently.

He noted that despite being more than a century old, the Causeway’s durability continues to serve both countries well.

“I am glad our ancestors built all this infrastructure, the pipes, roads and systems here that have been around for over 100 years. In this modern age, you change your phone or computer every few years. The fact that the Causeway was built to last... it is admirable.

“... I am a believer in economic integration and Asean integration, and there is no closer relationship than that between Singapore and Malaysia in the heart of Southeast Asia. We must make this work.

“If we cannot, then other countries in Asean, which have even greater challenges, will struggle to integrate themselves. So let us work on it,” he said.

Balakrisnhan noted that the scale and nature of movement across the Causeway make border management far more complex compared to air travel.

“At an airport, every flight is scheduled, and you know exactly how many passengers are coming.

The Causeway is different. It’s ‘own time, own target’: people can walk, drive, take a bus, car, taxi or train. The sheer volume and unregulated nature of arrivals and departures are a challenge.

“We should not underestimate this. It is not really fair to compare the airport to the Causeway. At the airport, everything is scheduled,” he said.

The six-lane Johor-Singapore Causeway is a 1.056-kilometre-long causeway across the Straits of Johor that includes a railway track and a pedestrian footpath.

The Causeway links Johor Bahru in Malaysia to Woodlands in Singapore and is one of the busiest border crossings in the world, with 350,000 road and rail travellers daily.

According to Balakrishnan, there is clear progress in addressing congestion at the Causeway, with the upcoming Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link identified as a key step that will significantly ease the strain at one of the world’s busiest land crossings.

Balakrishnan said while travellers continue to face long delays, especially during peak periods, both governments are now moving decisively to improve cross-border travel.

“I accept all that, but the point is that we have moved forward. If the RTS comes on time, it will make a real difference in the lives of thousands,” he said when asked about long-standing congestion issues.

The four-kilometre project, which links Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru with Woodlands North in Singapore, is expected to be completed in December 2026 and begin operations in early 2027.

The rail transport system is projected to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with an estimated daily ridership of around 40,000.

The minister acknowledged commuters’ frustrations and said improving the “lived experience” of daily crossings remains a shared priority for both Singapore and Malaysia.

Concrete steps are underway, including the RTS Link and the major redevelopment of Woodlands Checkpoint, to support increased people movement between the two countries, he said.

“We are redeveloping Woodlands Checkpoint to handle the expanded flow of people moving both ways. We will also look at more technological solutions,” he said.

— Bernama