SINGAPORE, Nov 27 — Budget carrier Scoot has cancelled two flights between Singapore and Hat Yai on November 28 amid severe flooding in southern Thailand.

In a statement responding to media queries, the airline said the cancellations were a precautionary measure due to operational reasons, according to a report published in The Straits Times.

Flight TR632 was scheduled to depart Singapore for Hat Yai at 12.05pm, while flight TR633 was due to arrive in Singapore from Hat Yai at 4.05pm.

Scoot said affected passengers could request a full refund if they chose not to travel, or rebook on alternative Scoot flights between the same cities.

Checks by The Straits Times showed that two later Scoot flights on November 28 were still scheduled to operate.

Flight TR630 is set to depart Singapore for Hat Yai at 9.55pm, while TR631 is scheduled to fly back from Hat Yai at 11.10pm (Hat Yai time).

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had on November 25 advised against travel to Songkhla province, including Hat Yai, due to flooding.

The ministry noted the situation in Hat Yai remained serious, with Songkhla declared a disaster zone on November 24 after the district experienced its heaviest rainfall in 300 years.