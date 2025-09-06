SINGAPORE, Sept 6 — A Singapore prison officer has admitted to taking bribes from an inmate in exchange for smuggling contraband items, including prescription drugs and nude photographs, into Changi Prison.

According to Singapore-based media outlet CNA, 39-year-old Mohammad Asri Abd Rahim pleaded guilty yesterday to accepting S$3,700 (RM12,200) from inmate Mohamad Yusof Kasim, 50, over several occasions between August 2021 and June 2022.

Yusof also pleaded guilty to bribing the officer, while a second inmate, 36-year-old Murali Vigneshwaran, admitted to helping facilitate the payments.

The arrangement began after Asri, who joined the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) in 2012, initially brought in small amounts of the painkiller gabapentin to reward inmates working as correctional unit attendants.

By mid-2021, Yusof proposed that Asri smuggle in contraband for cash, an offer the officer eventually accepted.

Yusof used coded e-letters to instruct friends outside the prison to deliver items such as pills and lewd photos to Asri, whom he referred to in code as “ayam”.

To avoid detection, Asri repacked the pills into ziplock bags and smuggled them into prison hidden in his socks and underwear. He carried the photographs inside his work uniform.

The prosecution told the court that Yusof drew others into his “web of corruption” by enlisting fellow inmates, including Murali, to transfer cash and contraband on his behalf.

Murali, who had been released in late 2021 before being jailed again on fresh charges, admitted to abetting Yusof.

A fourth inmate, Wilson Ang, 37, still faces trial.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Andrew Chia said the case caused “considerable reputational harm” to SPS and highlighted Asri’s abuse of his position.

“Without Murali’s help, Yusof would not have been able to get the items and the corrupt arrangement may have fallen away,” he reportedly said.

The prosecution has asked for at least eight months’ jail for both Asri and Yusof, and at least three months for Murali, arguing that Asri and Yusof should be seen as equally culpable. All three men appeared in court unrepresented.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said Asri had smuggled magazines, nude photographs and prescription drugs into prison as inducements for cash.

For each corruption charge, he faces up to five years’ jail, a fine of S$100,000, or both.

SPS said Asri was suspended on half-pay in February 2023.

“Following his conviction, he will face public service disciplinary action and will be liable for punishments which may include dismissal from service,” the service told CNA.

The three men will be sentenced on 9 October.