SINGAPORE, Sept 5 — A Singaporean enforcement supervisor has been charged with corruption after allegedly seeking bribes linked to vape raids, with a Malaysian man at the centre of the case.

Michael Anthony Pillay, 34, was charged in a Singapore court today under the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), news agency CNA reported.

He allegedly asked for S$8,000 (RM27,600) in bribes in exchange for exclusive information about Health Sciences Authority (HSA) raids on illegal vape products.

Court records name the recipient of the information as Chua Wee Ming, a 34-year-old Malaysian who has been implicated in Singapore’s largest vape bust.

Chua was previously linked to a stash worth over S$6 million (RM20.7 million) that was seized by HSA in 2024.

He allegedly imported hundreds of thousands of vapes and parts into Singapore for sale, relying on accomplices to smuggle and guard the goods.

Among them were two other Malaysians accused of helping to monitor the stash and retrieve the contraband from a warehouse.

Chua faces more than 20 charges and has been remanded since October 2024 while several of his accomplices have already been jailed, the Singapore based news portal reported.

Pillay, who was unrepresented today, told the court he needed time to appoint a lawyer.

His case is adjourned to October.

If convicted, he faces up to five years’ jail, a fine of S$100,000 (RM345,000), or both.