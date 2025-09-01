SINGAPORE, Sept 1 — Two men, aged 24 and 26, were charged in Singapore on Saturday after allegedly attacking a 51-year-old man with a chopper in Geylang, reported AsiaOne today.

Singapore police said in a statement on Friday that they were alerted to the incident at Sims Avenue at about 6.40am that day.

Preliminary investigations indicated the pair had assaulted the victim following a dispute. The man was conscious when taken to hospital.

It is understood that reporters from Shin Min Daily News who visited Lorong 25A Geylang on Friday spotted bloodstains on the road and building facade. The trail of blood stretched about 100 metres to a clinic along Sims Avenue.

An employee at a nearby eatery, who witnessed the incident, recounted that the victim had been seated outside when the two men approached. After a brief exchange, they moved towards the street.

“He bled heavily, and ran while shouting. The two youths chased him with the chopper, and the whole scene was so scary,” the worker was quoted as saying by the Singapore-based news portal.

Police said officers from Bedok Police Division and the Police Operations Command Centre established the suspects’ identities and arrested them within five hours.

The two men were charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons with common intention.

If convicted, they face life imprisonment, or up to 15 years in jail, along with a possible fine or caning under Singapore law.