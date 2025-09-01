SINGAPORE, Sept — Twenty-seven people are set to face charges in Singapore for their role in money mule schemes linked to scams that have cost victims over S$4.5 million (RM14.8 million), The Straits Times reported.

The group — 20 men and seven women aged 17 to 61 — were arrested for allegedly helping criminal syndicates in scams ranging from Singapore government and bank official impersonation to e-commerce, job, and investment frauds, as well as malware-based phishing schemes.

The suspects will be charged between September 1 and September 3 with offences including abetment to cheating, assisting others to profit from crime, abetting unauthorised access to computer material, and unlawful disclosure of Singpass credentials, the Singapore daily said in its report yesterday.

Police investigations found that 26 of the suspects had allegedly sold or handed over their bank accounts and Singpass details to syndicates.

“Some are believed to have cheated banks into opening accounts before handing over their iBanking credentials, while others allegedly disclosed their Singpass credentials unlawfully, enabling syndicates to misuse their identities,” the police said, as cited by The Straits Times.

One other suspect reportedly assisted with ATM cash withdrawals.

Under Singapore law, those found guilty could face up to three years’ jail, fines, or both, depending on the offence. Facilitating unauthorised access to computer material carries up to two years’ jail, a fine, or both.

The police warned the public not to hand over bank or Singpass details for “fast cash” opportunities.

“Individuals will be held accountable if they are found to be linked to such crimes,” they said.

Scams in Singapore are on the rise.

Nearly S$456.4 million was lost in the first half of 2025, with almost 20,000 cases reported, The Straits Times reported.

Around 1,000 victims lost more than S$100,000 each, up from 700 in the same period in 2024.