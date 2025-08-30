SINGAPORE, Aug 30 — The Singapore government is planning to build new coastal protection measures from the 2030s to safeguard its south-eastern shoreline from rising seas.

Plans include movable storm surge barriers linking Sentosa to the mainland and raised platforms, or bunds, at Changi Beach Park to protect people while preserving natural intertidal habitats, The Straits Times reported today.

“Coastal protection is another endeavour that will require sustained effort over generations – and just as with our public housing, water and infrastructure, it is a necessary investment in the safety, security, and resilience of our nation,” Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong was quoted as saying.

The measures are part of a four-year study of the City-East Coast stretch from Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal to Changi, chosen for its low elevation of less than 5 metres above current sea levels, with potential rises of up to 1.15m by 2100.

Storm surge barriers, similar to those in the Netherlands and Britain, will be installed at both ends of Sentosa, with further studies to see if they can also function as causeways for visitors.

Singapore has been experiencing a number of flooding issues in recent years, especially during the year-end monsoon season. — An undated, unattributed picture shared on social media

At Changi Beach Park, the Public Utilities Board (PUB) will build a raised platform further inland, allowing the shore to temporarily flood during extreme tides while keeping the beach accessible and preserving biodiversity.

Funding for the coastal measures will come from the S$10 billion Coastal and Flood Protection Fund, annual Budget allocations, and potential government borrowing to spread the cost over generations, ensuring Singapore remains resilient to future flooding.

PUB said its plans included feedback from grassroots groups to preserve habitats and visitor access in deciding on this measure.

“I’m glad to hear of this because our shorelines are being squeezed everywhere and this gives some breathing room for the Changi intertidal shores,” Ho Xiang Tian, co-founder of environmental group LepakInSG was quoted as saying.

“Let the tidal areas flood. That’s what they do. I would prefer if the bund is set as far back as possible inland to allow intertidal areas and seagrass meadows to retreat with sea level rise,” Muhammad Nasry Abdul Nasir, executive director of Singapore Youth Voices for Biodiversity, told the Singapore newspaper.