SINGAPORE, Aug 27 — A Singaporean influencer has pleaded guilty to stealing more than S$600 (RM2,000) worth of goods from the Don Don Donki outlet at Orchard Central in Singapore.

According to Shin Min Daily News, 30-year-old Genie Yamaguchi admitted in court yesterday that she had taken 27 items, mostly cosmetics and skincare products, together with her friend, 29-year-old Lee Suet Keay, Cheryl.

Court documents showed that the pair loaded the items into a cart and left without paying. The theft happened at around 2.30am on August 25 last year, at the Orchard Central outlet, which operates 24 hours.

Among the stolen products were a Colorrose Queen’s Cameo Blush priced at S$30.90, two Melano CC Brightening Essences worth S$25 each, a Sanrio tote bag valued at S$67.90, as well as food items. The total amounted to S$628.90.

The Chinese-language daily reported that a staff member later recognised the duo and alerted his manager. CCTV footage confirmed the theft, and a police report was lodged.

Yamaguchi and Lee were arrested the following month, but only returned nine of the items. They later offered compensation, and Yamaguchi reimbursed the store on August 22 this year.

Prosecutors noted that Yamaguchi had no prior record and requested an assessment for a Day Reporting Order — a community-based sentence in Singapore where offenders report regularly for monitoring, counselling and rehabilitation.

Lee, however, faces further trouble. She has three additional charges, including allegedly stealing a pair of Crocs slippers from a Watsons outlet at Suntec City, a Starbucks tumbler from Jurong Point, and over S$3,200 worth of goods from Mustafa Centre. Her case will be mentioned in court on September 1, Shin Min Daily News said.

Yamaguchi, who runs a preserved flower service and beauty aesthetics clinic, has about 14,800 followers on Instagram.