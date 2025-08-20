SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has arrested nine individuals for their suspected involvement in match-fixing in this year’s K. Star National Basketball League Division 1.

CPIB said that it had arrested eight Singaporeans and one permanent resident, aged between 19 and 35, including players from participating teams in the competition.

“One of the alleged fixed matches was between Tagawa and Tong Whye, which took place on Aug 1, 2025,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.

The agency added that investigations are ongoing under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

CPIB reiterated Singapore’s strict zero-tolerance stance on corruption, stating that match-fixing in any form is not condoned.

“CPIB will not hesitate to take firm enforcement action against any parties involved if they have given, received, or offered bribes to fix a match,” it said. — Bernama