SINGAPORE, Aug 18 — A garbage truck driver was reportedly sentenced to six months’ jail yesterday for running over and killing a 60-year-old cyclist at a zebra crossing in Woodlands last year.

According to Singapore’s CNA, Rosli Bong Nor, 64, also received an eight-year driving ban after pleading guilty to driving without reasonable consideration for other road users, which caused the death of Lin Qunfeng.

The court heard that Rosli failed to notice Lin cycling across a zebra crossing while he was turning into a slip road leading to Admiralty Road West on Feb 11, 2023.

His 11-tonne truck struck the victim, who was dragged under the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene from a head injury.

The prosecution had asked for six to eight months’ jail, citing the seriousness of the offence.

Causing death by driving without reasonable consideration carries a penalty of up to three years’ jail, a fine of S$10,000 (RM32,900), or both.