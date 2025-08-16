SINGAPORE, Aug 16 — Malaysian billionaire Ong Beng Seng’s permanent resident (PR) status in Singapore will be reviewed following his conviction and sentencing for abetting obstruction of justice in a case linked to former Transport Minister S. Iswaran, according to local media reports.

An Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) spokesperson told The Straits Times (ST) yesterday that it will review the PR status of Singapore permanent residents who have been convicted of an offence.

Ong, 79, was fined the maximum amount of S$30,000 on Friday after he pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug 4.

A second charge of abetting a public servant in obtaining gifts under Section 165 was taken into consideration for sentencing.

Principal District Judge Lee Lit Cheng agreed with both the prosecution and defence that judicial mercy should be exercised in this case due to Ong’s ill health.

The property tycoon suffers from advanced multiple myeloma, an incurable form of cancer that has damaged his skeletal system and severely compromised his immune system, making him highly vulnerable to life-threatening infections.

He also suffers from other complications that further increase his risk of infection and place him at risk of gangrene. — Bernama