SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — More Singaporeans under 30 are going for plastic surgery, but doctors warn the trend could fuel addiction to beauty treatments and lead to more botched jobs, CNA reported today.

Demand for cosmetic work has jumped 30 per cent in the past year, with younger clients now making up a growing share, the Singapore news portal reported, citing local plastic surgeons.

“You want to prevent a younger population from being addicted to plastic surgery,” Dr Janna Joethy, a senior consultant at Nassim Plastic Surgery, was quoted as saying.

According to the news report, the current trends prevalent among those under 30 are for eyelid surgeries, nose reshaping and body contouring, and they are often influenced by what they see on social media.

But with demand rising, so has the number of flawed procedures, including cases linked to overseas clinics and unregistered practitioners.

Lawyer R Shankar from Advox Law told CNA that there is growing awareness of patients’ rights, but added that proving negligence is difficult and most disputes are settled privately.

“Not all treatments go well. Some lead to severe consequences like blindness. Do your due diligence. Go to a proper registered practitioner,” he was quoted as saying.

Veteran doctors also admit the field’s rapid pace and competitive nature put pressure on clinics to adopt new procedures quickly, sometimes before long-term results are known.

Deejay and influencer Jade Rasif, who admitted to having her first surgery at 19, said it is crucial to think long term before going under the knife.

“When people get surgery, especially at a young age, including myself, you are sort of trying to make yourself fit an ideal, and that ideal is somebody else’s ideal,” she told CNA.