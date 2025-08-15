SINGAPORE, Aug 15 — Some 65 cases involving the possession, sale or importation of etomidate-laced e-vaporisers are currently under investigation in Singapore, as the authorities intensify enforcement actions against offences related to these devices.

The Health Ministry (MOH) and Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said as of August 14, five individuals have been charged in court for the sale or importation of etomidate-laced e-vaporisers.

“MOH and the HSA have been intensifying enforcement actions against etomidate-laced e-vaporiser offences in Singapore.

“Under the Poisons Act, persons found possessing, importing or selling pods containing etomidate are liable upon conviction to a maximum penalty of imprisonment for up to two years and/or fine up to S$10,000 (RM33,000)” they said in a statement.

Etomidate will soon be classified as a Class C controlled drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act and offenders caught using etomidate-laced e-vaporisers will be subject to mandatory supervision and rehabilitation.

Repeat offenders are liable to be prosecuted and subject to jail for at least a year. More severe penalties apply to those selling, distributing or importing these devices, including imprisonment of up to 20 years and caning.

Meanwhile, 100 individuals are under investigation for offences involving the sale, advertising or import of e-vaporisers under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act with another 18 individuals facing charges in court for offences under the same Act.

The possession, use or purchase of e-vaporisers carries a maximum fine of S$2,000. It is also an offence to import, distribute, sell or offer for sale e-vaporisers and their components

Any person convicted of an offence is liable to a fine of up to S$10,000, or imprisonment of up to six months or both for the first offence, and a fine of up to S$20,000, or imprisonment of up to 12 months or both for the second or subsequent offence. — Bernama