SINGAPORE, Aug 14 — A 68-year-old woman has been accused of injuring her domestic helper with a pair of scissors and a nail clipper.

Her alleged actions caused the helper to suffer multiple injuries.

According to The Straits Times, Lim Lay Choo was charged in court on August 13 with maid abuse.

Court documents state that on January 4, at a Bukit Batok Housing Board flat, she allegedly pinched the helper’s right forearm, poked it with scissors and “clipped” it with a nail clipper.

The helper was later found to have sustained seven scratch marks, an abrasion and a bruise on her right arm.

Lim is expected to plead guilty on September 24.

Under Singapore law, those convicted of assaulting a domestic helper face up to six years in prison, a fine of up to S$10,000 (RM32,800), or both.