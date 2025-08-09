SINGAPORE, Aug 9 — A regular serviceman in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has died after being found unconscious at a swimming pool inside Hendon Camp, a military base in Singapore, today.

Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the soldier was discovered around 7.15am and appeared to have been training alone before the incident. Immediate medical aid was provided, including cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and the use of an automated external defibrillator (AED).

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted, and the serviceman was rushed to Changi General Hospital by ambulance. Resuscitation attempts continued during transport and upon arrival, but he was pronounced dead at 7.44am.

In a statement, Mindef said, “The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman. We are also rendering assistance to the family during this time of grief.”

Hendon Camp is located in the eastern part of Singapore and is known as the base for the SAF’s elite Commando unit.

Further details have not been released.