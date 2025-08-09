SINGAPORE, Aug 9 — Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has urged Singaporeans to hold fast to the spirit of unity that built the nation six decades ago, warning that the years ahead will bring sterner tests amid a more fractured and volatile world.

Delivering his National Day message yesterday from the Padang — the historic field where Singapore’s first National Day Parade was held in 1966 — Wong said national cohesion, resolve and performance would be crucial to staying ahead in an era of deepening geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

“As a small nation, we cannot afford to be divided. Our unity has always been our source of strength. When we stand together, there is nothing we cannot overcome,” he said, recalling how the Republic had prevailed against the odds since gaining independence in 1965.

The address came on the eve of Singapore’s 60th National Day, with celebrations returning to the Padang today.

Before the message, a five-minute clip of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew reading the Proclamation of Singapore — the document that marked the country’s separation from Malaysia — was screened.

Wong, who had spoken during the May general election of a changing and uncertain global landscape, said the situation had since worsened.

“New conflicts have broken out. Geopolitical tensions have deepened. Barriers to trade are hardening. And protectionist sentiments are worsening,” he said.

“To put it bluntly: The global order that enabled Singapore to thrive for decades is unravelling before our eyes.”

Bigger powers, he noted, are increasingly willing to use economic, technological and geopolitical means to tilt the playing field in their favour — making it harder for small states like Singapore to compete.

With the global economy expected to remain sluggish, Wong outlined steps the Singapore government is taking to safeguard livelihoods.

The Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, he added, is rolling out targeted support for businesses and workers while seeking new growth opportunities.

While Singapore’s economy remains resilient, he said the outlook is “highly uncertain”.

He also said that the country is therefore refreshing its economic strategy to strengthen competitiveness, deepen capabilities and secure its future.

Five committees will study key areas including technology, entrepreneurship and productivity, he added.

“We must move faster, adapt quicker and innovate smarter,” Wong said, adding that technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics must be applied meaningfully across industries.

While such transitions may cause disruption, he also said the Singapore government will expand training opportunities, bolster social safety nets and help those facing setbacks to bounce back.

Measures such as the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support scheme have already been introduced to assist the involuntarily unemployed, he added.

Wong said more will be done to uplift lower-income families and widen opportunities for all, regardless of background. But this, he stressed, must be a joint effort.

“The government is partnering community groups, businesses, unions and individuals to shape solutions, put ideas into action, and make a difference,” he said.

“Singapore’s future must be built by all of us together — through our actions, our compassion, and our willingness to lift up one another.”

He also thanked voters for giving his government the political mandate to act decisively in his first electoral contest as prime minister, in which the People’s Action Party won 87 out of 97 seats and 65.6 per cent of the vote.

“Your wisdom and trust give my government the political assurance to act boldly, and the confidence to lead with conviction,” he said.