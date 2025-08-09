SINGAPORE, Aug 9 — Nation-building is the responsibility of every Singaporean and “has never been the work of one party or one generation”, said Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh in his National Day message yesterday.

Marking Singapore’s 60th anniversary, Singh called for unity in building a future “where opportunity is more equitable, where no one is forgotten, and where every Singaporean has the space to grow, speak, and dream”.

“This civic duty is our responsibility alone,” said the Leader of the Opposition in a statement on Facebook.

“Nation-building has never been the work of one party or one generation; it is both an individual and collective effort.”

Reflecting on Singapore’s journey since independence, Singh, who is also the Member of Parliament in Aljunied GRC, described the national story as one of resilience — from pioneers and parents to today’s citizens.

He also highlighted the contributions of a wide range of Singaporeans, from seniors “living out their years with grace and purpose” to gig workers, public sector employees and students.

“The Singapore story will become even more layered and complex as new citizens from various parts of the world join our Singapore family,” he said, adding that these contributions, “seen or unseen”, help keep the nation thriving.

Singh urged Singaporeans to embrace diversity as a source of strength and to look to the future “with hope, compassion, and the understanding that we are stronger not in spite of our differences, but because of them”.

“Majulah Singapura,” he concluded. “May we always strive for better — together.”