PUTRAJAYA, Aug 9 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will undertake a two-day working visit to Singapore from Saturday to Sunday (Aug 9–10), where he will represent the Malaysian government at the Singapore National Day Parade 2025.

In a statement on Friday, the Malaysian Foreign Ministry said the visit is being made at the invitation of the Government of Singapore.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the minister of rural and regional development, is also scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and hold a meeting with his counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry of Singapore, Gan Kim Yong.

“The meetings are expected to take stock of bilateral cooperation and discuss matters of mutual interest to strengthen the existing relationship between the two countries.

“This visit underscores the close and longstanding bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore. As immediate neighbours and key Asean members, both countries enjoy robust and multi-faceted cooperation,” read the statement.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Singapore.

In 2024, Singapore was Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner globally and the largest among Asean Member States, with a total trade of approximately RM396.22 billion (US$86.69 billion).

From January to March this year, total bilateral trade increased by 12.2 per cent to RM97.93 billion (US$22.00 billion). — Bernama