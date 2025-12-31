KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke today called for a more responsible form of politics in the country.

“Malaysia needs a more responsible form of politics – one that focuses on solving problems, rather than creating divisions among the people for narrow self-interest,” Loke said in his New Year message.

He emphasised that public office is a trust that must be respected and upheld at all times.

“Public office is a trust, and this trust must be upheld and honoured every day,” Loke said, highlighting the importance of honesty and integrity in governance.

Loke also stressed that political differences should never prevent collaboration for the national interest and the well-being of Malaysians.

“Politics should be a means to improve the lives of Malaysians, not an arena for constant conflict and hostility,” he said.

He added that the government is aware of the challenges facing ordinary Malaysians, including the rising cost of living, and will continue to implement practical policies to ease these burdens.

Loke concluded by urging all Malaysians to focus on integrity, accountability, and real outcomes as the nation strives for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.