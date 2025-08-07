SINGAPORE, Aug 7 — A 69-year-old Singaporean man was today charged with child sexual abuse against two pre-teens in Bedok between 2020 and 2022.

Six of the charges were for committing an obscene act against a child under the Children and Young Persons Act, and one of intentionally producing child abuse material, CNA reported.

Citing from the charge sheets, the Singapore news portal reported that the abuses date back to November 2020 when the man used a digital camera to take 62 pictures of a 12-year-old boy’s genitals.

In March 2021, the man’s sexual abuses escalated to performing sexual acts, first on the 12-year-old, and later, a second child aged eight at the time and whose gender was redacted from court documents.

The sexual abuses continued in August the same year, and again in June 2022 against the older child who had turned 13 by then.

The identities of the man and the children cannot be disclosed as the court has imposed a gag order.

In court today, the accused was reported saying he plans to plead guilty to all charges involving the boy, but will claim trial to those involving the younger child.

The man is scheduled to return to court in September.

Under Singapore laws, those convicted of committing an obscene act against a child for the first time can be punished with a maximum seven years behind bars, S$10,000 fine, or both for each charge.

Repeat offenders face up to 10 years jail, S$20,000, or both for each charge.

For intentionally producing child abuse material, those found guilty can be punished with 10 years imprisonment, a fine or caning.

But as the accused is above age 50, the cap for caning, he will be spared.