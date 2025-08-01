SINGAPORE, Aug 1 — A solitary ticket has won the republic’s S$12.8 million (RM42.1 million) Toto jackpot in yesterday’s draw, ending a streak of three consecutive rollovers and marking one of the largest payouts of the year.

The winning numbers drawn were 7, 19, 20, 21, 22 and 29, with 37 as the additional number, The Straits Times reported.

The winning ticket, purchased through Singapore Pools’ account betting service as a QuickPick Ordinary Entry, may have belonged to one person or a group.

Twenty other tickets matched the Group 2 prize, with each winning S$73,408.

The Group 1 prize had snowballed from S$1.2 million on July 21 to S$2.9 million on July 24, and then S$5.8 million on July 28 before being claimed in the July 31 draw.

This is the eighth time in 2025 that the Toto jackpot has crossed the S$10 million mark, with previous high-value draws on January 3, January 24, February 7, March 6, April 28, June 19 and July 17.