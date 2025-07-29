SINGAPORE, July 29 — A 62-year-old British man has been charged with threatening passengers and shoving a crew member aboard a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore.

According to Channel News Asia, Steven George Harris faces four charges: criminal intimidation, using insulting words to cause harassment, and two counts under the Air Navigation Act over his alleged conduct involving two crew members on flight SQ309 on April 28.

Court documents allege Harris shouted slurs at fellow passengers, including racist and anti-Semitic remarks.

At one point, he reportedly told a man, “You are Israeli, **** off, I’ll kill you.”

He also allegedly pushed a crew member twice — causing the person to fall — and insulted a second crew member, saying, “You are just a glorified bar man.”

The incidents are said to have occurred between 5.15pm on April 27 and 6.20am the following day.

Harris indicated a not guilty plea in court, and the case has been adjourned to next month.

If convicted, he faces up to five years’ jail and a S$100,000 (RM330,000) fine for disorderly behaviour towards crew, with additional penalties for the other offences.