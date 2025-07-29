SINGAPORE, July 29 — Forty-four people are under investigation in Singapore for allegedly registering SIM cards in bulk for use in criminal activities, including scams and vice operations.

According to a report in The Straits Times, the police said 31 suspects were arrested during an islandwide operation carried out between July 17 and 25.

The blitz was led by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department, Criminal Investigation Department and all seven police land divisions.

Those arrested — 21 men and 10 women aged between 16 and 48 — were allegedly paid between S$10 (RM33) and S$15 for each SIM card registered in their name and handed over to a syndicate.

Another 13 individuals, aged between 16 and 57, are assisting with investigations.

Police believe each person supplied between 31 and 49 postpaid SIM cards, obtained across different retailers and later delivered to couriers.

The cards, including eSIMs, were then used to mask communications linked to unlicensed moneylending, vice and scam networks.

Those convicted of knowingly providing fraudulently registered SIM cards for criminal use face up to three years’ jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both.