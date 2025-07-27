SINGAPORE, July 27 — A female driver was taken to the hospital after her car fell into a sinkhole along Tanjong Katong Road in Singapore yesterday.

Singapore’s national water agency PUB said on Facebook that the woman was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and was conscious at the time.

A video circulating online shows a car almost fully submerged in the water-filled sinkhole.

PUB stated that the sinkhole occurred at approximately 5 pm, adjacent to an existing PUB worksite, and affected two lanes of the road.

“The police, SCDF, and Land Transport Authority (LTA) are currently on site managing the situation,” the agency added

PUB said that two water mains were damaged in the incident, and efforts are underway to isolate the affected pipes.

Meanwhile, LTA said both directions of the affected road have been closed to traffic as a precautionary measure while the incident is under investigation.

“Our contractors are on site to assist with the repair of the road,” it said, advising motorists to take alternative routes during this time. — Bernama