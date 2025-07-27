SINGAPORE, July 27 — A car that fell into a sinkhole along Tanjong Katong Road South in Singapore was lifted out this afternoon, a day after the dramatic incident sparked road closures and water supply disruptions in the area.

According to Channel News Asia, a crane was used to hoist the blue car out of the sinkhole before it was lowered back onto the road.

The car had a smashed windscreen and a dented roof. Workers later covered it with a light blue sheet.

The sinkhole appeared along Tanjong Katong Road South yesterday, causing the vehicle to plunge in.

The female driver was rescued by workers and taken conscious to Raffles Hospital.

In a Facebook update, Singapore’s national water agency PUB said the driver was able to walk and was undergoing further medical checks.

The agency added that it was in touch with her to provide “the necessary support”.

PUB also acknowledged the swift response of the workers who pulled the woman from the sinkhole, having initially attributed her rescue to the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

Repairs are still ongoing at the site.

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the affected stretch between Mountbatten Road and East Coast Parkway (ECP) remains closed until further notice. Bus services have also been diverted.