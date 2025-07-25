SINGAPORE, July 25 — Singapore has condemned the denial of humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling it a violation of international humanitarian law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday described Israel’s military response as “unconscionable” and urged an immediate ceasefire.

“The prolonged suffering of innocent civilians in Gaza arising from the excessive Israeli military reaction to the terror attacks of Hamas since October 7, 2023, is unconscionable. Israel must comply with its international humanitarian obligations,” according to a Channel News Asia report, quoting an MFA spokesperson.

“The denial of humanitarian aid has caused mass starvation and a dire lack of essential medical services. The reports of people being shot whilst desperately trying to access food are shocking,” said the spokesperson.

“This is a violation of international humanitarian law.”

The spokesperson added: “Permanent forced displacement is a further violation of international humanitarian law.”

Thursday’s remarks mark the first time Singapore has explicitly described the situation as such a violation.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on May 30 that Israel’s restrictions on aid may be a “likely breach of international humanitarian law”.

“Israel’s response has gone too far and its actions have caused terrible humanitarian disaster; and the restrictions imposed on the delivery of humanitarian supplies are completely unacceptable,” said Wong.

Singapore urged Israel to lift all restrictions on aid and allow UNRWA to resume operations, while calling on Hamas to release all hostages immediately and unconditionally.

The city-state reiterated its call for a two-state solution as the “only viable path” to peace, security and dignity for both peoples.

“The current trajectory of events will only make this eventual goal even more difficult to achieve, and condemn both Israelis and Palestinians to an endless cycle of mutual hatred and violence,” said the spokesperson.