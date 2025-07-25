SINGAPORE, July 25 — Japan’s influence on Singapore’s culinary landscape continues to grow, with Japanese restaurants emerging as the biggest winners in the 2025 Michelin Guide Singapore.

Unveiled at Marina Bay Sands last night, the ninth edition of the guide recognised 288 establishments — but while new stars were born, others quietly dimmed, according to a report published in the South China Morning Post today.

Chef Yoshio Sakuta’s namesake sushi restaurant made the leap from one to two Michelin stars, becoming the guide’s newest entrant in the coveted two-star category. The chef, visibly moved, was seen in tears as the promotion was announced.

Located at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel, Sushi Sakuta joins six other restaurants with two stars. Meanwhile, three-Michelin-star stalwarts Odette, Les Amis and Zen continue their unbroken streak at the top — a category that hasn’t seen change since 2021.

The guide’s newest one-star addition is Omakase @ Stevens, a 16-seater helmed by Osaka-born Kazuki Arimoto. Having joined the restaurant in 2022 and taken over as head chef earlier this year, the 31-year-old was also honoured with the Young Chef Award, given to rising culinary talents under 36.

But the accolades come amid a more sobering backdrop for Singapore’s high-end dining scene.

The guide noted several casualties over the past year, with one-star restaurants from the 2024 edition such as Art di Daniele Sperindio, Chef Kang’s, Matera, Oshino, Poise, Shinji, Sommer, and Sushi Kimura closing their doors — either temporarily or permanently.

In total, the 2025 guide includes:

3 restaurants with three Michelin stars

7 with two stars

32 with one star

89 Bib Gourmand picks

157 “Michelin Selected” establishments

Sustainability was also in focus. One-Michelin-star Seroja and Michelin Selected restaurant Fiz were each awarded a Michelin Green Star for eco-conscious practices like local sourcing and waste reduction.

Two women received individual honours: Ines Carriere Bega of Odette took home the Service Award, while Jaan’s Bella Jankaew received the Sommelier Award for her wine expertise and hospitality.