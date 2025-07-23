SINGAPORE, July 23 — Two American nationals have been arrested in Singapore over their suspected involvement in multiple thefts at Changi Airport’s transit area, including from high-end retail outlets.

According to The Straits Times, the suspects — a 35-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman — were arrested following reports of missing items from The Shilla Cosmetics & Perfumes outlet at Terminal 1 on June 23.

Singapore police said in a statement yesterday that staff had discovered three missing bottles of perfume worth S$488 (RM1,700) during a stock-take, prompting them to lodge a report.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had allegedly taken the items without paying and exited the store. Follow-up investigations by the Changi Airport police division identified the suspects, who were nabbed before they could leave the country.

According to the report, police also revealed that the man was believed to have stolen a cardholder worth S$596.33 from another retail outlet in Terminal 1, and a bottle of perfume worth S$158.40 from another Shilla outlet in Terminal 3.

The woman is alleged to have acted as a lookout during the incidents.

All five stolen items were recovered from the suspects, who are expected to be charged today.

In a stern warning, Singapore police said shop theft cases are taken seriously and that offenders will be dealt with firmly.

“Offenders should not think that they can evade capture by quickly boarding a flight,” the police were quoted as saying, adding that they continue to work closely with stakeholders to prevent and deter such cases.