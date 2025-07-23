SINGAPORE, July 23 — A security officer in Singapore was sentenced to seven months in jail after he punched his colleague in the face during a dispute, causing the victim to suffer a traumatic brain injury and lose consciousness.

According to The Straits Times, the incident took place on June 15, 2024, after the two men, who were deployed at Lucky Plaza shopping centre in Orchard Road, got into a verbal dispute over work-related checks.

The assailant, Mohd Razali Mohamed Sarip, 44, later trailed the 52-year-old victim—identified in court documents only as V1—as he was walking towards a nearby bus stop and kicked him from behind before delivering a forceful punch to his face.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sivaranjini Pillai Eliathamby said the impact caused the victim to fall backwards and hit the back of his head on the concrete floor, rendering him unconscious.

Razali waited for the victim to regain consciousness, walked him to the bus stop and then left the scene. However, the victim fainted again shortly afterwards. A passing motorcyclist found him lying face down and alerted authorities.

The victim was taken to hospital and found to have sustained a traumatic brain injury. He was placed on 65 days of medical leave and had to undergo rehabilitation with both a physiotherapist and a speech therapist.

The Straits Times reported that Razali pleaded guilty to a single charge of voluntarily causing hurt and was sentenced on July 22.

In addition to his jail sentence, he was ordered to pay nearly S$18,600 (RM65,000) in compensation to the victim, or serve an additional 18 days in jail if he fails to do so.

Razali’s bail was set at S$10,000 and he is scheduled to begin serving his sentence on August 5.