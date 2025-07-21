SINGAPORE, July 21 — All three lanes of the Singapore to Malaysia-bound carriageway on the Tuas Second Link will be closed from 5.00am to 2.00pm on Wednesday, July 23, for a cross-border chemical spill emergency response exercise.

Motorists heading to Malaysia will be diverted to a lane on the opposite carriageway and are advised to plan their journeys in advance or use the Woodlands Checkpoint instead.

The exercise, held under the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Committee on the Environment (MSJCE), is a joint initiative by Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA), Malaysia’s Department of Environment (DOE), and other agencies.

It aims to test emergency response procedures to a simulated multi-vehicle collision involving trucks carrying chemicals along the Tuas Second Link.

Authorities have urged motorists to follow directions from traffic marshals and stay updated through Singapore radio stations for traffic information.

The public has also been advised not to be alarmed by the exercise, which forms part of ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries on environmental safety.