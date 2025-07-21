SINGAPORE, July 21 — The pre-trial conference for Malaysian tycoon Datuk Ong Beng Seng’s corruption case has been pushed back to July 28 following a rescheduling request.

Ong, 79, who brought Formula 1 to Singapore in 2008, was first charged in October 2024 with two offences that correspond to charges already admitted by ex-transport minister S Iswaran, CNA reported.

The hearing had been scheduled for Wednesday, July 23, but court records show the event was delayed after a request that did not specify who made it.

CNA said it had contacted both Ong’s PR firm and the Attorney-General’s Chambers for clarification.

At the last pre-trial conference on July 8, both parties sought to file revised submissions on sentencing, which led to another adjournment.

The court defines a pre-trial conference as a closed-door session where administrative matters are discussed and which may not always lead to a trial.

Ong is accused of abetting Iswaran in obstructing justice by belatedly paying S$5,700 (RM18,800) for a business class flight only after the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) flagged it during investigations.

He also faces a second charge for instigating Iswaran to accept flights and hotel stays while aware of ongoing business ties between them.