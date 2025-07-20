SINGAPORE, July 20 — A 44-year-old man died and a 53-year-old man was injured following a dispute between neighbours at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Yishun here, yesterday

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the incident at Block 334B Yishun Street 31 around 5.20pm, The Straits Times reported.

When officers arrived, they found the older man injured inside his flat and the younger man lying motionless at the foot of the block.

Preliminary investigations suggest the two men, who lived in the same block, had a prior argument along the corridor.

During the dispute, the 44-year-old allegedly attacked the 53-year-old with a knife.

The younger man was later found at the foot of the block and was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

The police have said they do not suspect foul play at this stage of the investigation.

Photos from the scene showed a blue police tent on a grass patch and a cordoned-off area, with a resident reporting that she heard a loud noise and saw the injured man from her fourth-floor flat.