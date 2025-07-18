SINGAPORE, July 18 — A giant Lego mural certified as Singapore’s largest is currently on display at the National Museum of Singapore in conjunction with the city-state’s 60th birthday celebrations.

The mural, which measures over seven metres wide and two metres tall, was unveiled yesterday and will be on display until August 9, The Straits Times reported today.

According to the Singapore newspaper, the Lego mural is part of a new showcase titled Stories of Singapore: Building Our Heritage, Brick by Brick.

“As Singapore’s oldest museum, we have always believed that history should not simply be preserved, but reimagined and retold in ways that resonate with the old and young,” museum director Chung May Khuen was quoted as saying.

The mural was certified by the Singapore Book of Records as the biggest Lego mural ever created in the country.

It was assembled by Lego before being sent to the museum, but visitors will be able to complete the final section themselves.

Visitors can also display their own digital art on an interactive screen at the showcase.

Other Lego creations on display include a large model of Singapore’s historical landmarks and Lego versions of popular local dishes like chilli crab and nyonya kuih.

The Lego showcase is part of a series of programmes organised by the museum from July 18 to August 9 to celebrate Singapore’s 60th National Day, also known as SG60.

Admission to the Stories of Singapore: Building Our Heritage, Brick by Brick showcase is free.

All visitors, including tourists, will enjoy free admission to the National Museum on August 9.