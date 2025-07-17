SINGAPORE, July 17 — A 41-year-old man believed to be the first in Singapore to manufacture drug-laced vape pods at home was charged today, The Straits Times reported.

Mohammed Akil Abdul Rahim faces five charges under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act after authorities allegedly uncovered a DIY operation involving hundreds of vaping components inside an HDB flat in Yishun.

According to charge sheets, the Singaporean was found on December 11, 2024, with 569 empty pod casings, 534 pod components, 1,485 pod covers, and 100 loose e-vaporiser pods.

The Straits Times understands these items were used to produce Kpods — drug-laced vape pods that have become a growing public concern.

A prosecutor from the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) told the court a plea offer was ready.

Appearing via video-link, Akil told the court he wanted to plead guilty to all the charges and did not intend to engage legal counsel.

“I don’t want to waste the court’s time,” he reportedly said.

Akil had earlier been charged under the Poisons Act for possessing and selling etomidate, a restricted hospital-grade sedative increasingly found in illicit vape pods.

He allegedly sold 100 vape pods containing the substance shortly after midnight on December 11, outside the same flat.

Later that morning, around 5.30am, he was allegedly found with 26.4 grams of white powder that tested positive for etomidate.

Etomidate, normally administered intravenously for sedation during medical procedures, can cause severe side effects, such as seizures, breathing difficulties and psychosis, if inhaled.

Akil also faces a separate charge under the Passports Act for allegedly lying to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in January, claiming he had lost his passport at a coffeeshop.

He has been in remand since June 20 and is expected to plead guilty on July 23.