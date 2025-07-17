SINGAPORE, July 17 — Whether they swooned over Jinu in KPop Demon Hunters or hit repeat on “Soda Pop”, Singapore fans are in for a treat.

The smooth vocals behind the animated heartthrob, Andrew Choi, is making his way to Singapore to share his secrets — one high note at a time.

Hot on the heels of KPop Demon Hunters becoming a global streaming sensation — it’s been topping Netflix charts and launching its fictional K-pop bands Saja Boys and Huntrix into real-world Spotify stardom — Singapore is set to get a double dose of Demon Hunter energy this July.

Fans can catch Ahn Hyo-seop, the voice actor behind Jinu, at a promo event for his new film Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy on July 29.

But before that, it’s all about the vocals.

Choi, who provided Jinu’s singing voice and has worked with heavy-hitters like NCT 127 and Shinee, will be hosting exclusive vocal workshops at SM Universe (Singapore), the K-pop training academy launched by SM Entertainment.

For those dreaming of singing just like Jinu, Choi’s got options.

One-on-one lessons — a full hour of personalised training — will run from July 25 to 29, priced at S$300/RM1,000 (before GST).

Group classes will be held on July 26 and 27, from 11am to 12.30pm, where participants will dive into the vocal techniques behind “Soda Pop” for S$420 (before GST).

So whether you’re a hardcore KPop Demon Hunters fan or just want to belt out “Soda Pop” like a pro, this might just be your chance to get one step closer to K-pop stardom — demon style.