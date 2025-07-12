SINGAPORE, July 12 — A plaque carrying an anti-smoking message has been installed at the controversial samsui woman mural in Chinatown here, which sparked public debate last year over its depiction of smoking.

CNA reported that Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said the building owner proposed the installation of an “interpretive plaque” and that the mural itself will remain unaltered.

“The artist stresses that the cigarette depiction is not intended to glamorise or promote tobacco use. Smoking has been shown to be extremely harmful to one’s health,” said the plaque, referring to artist Sean Dunston.

Dunston told CNA the plaque’s text was co-written by him and the building’s landlord, with edits from the URA, to address concerns over normalising smoking while retaining the artwork.

“The overall intention was to create an iconic, vivid composite of a Samsui Woman in her prime and in a moment of peace,” the plaque added.

According to CNA, Dunston said he initiated the inclusion of the anti-smoking message as part of the agreement allowing the mural to remain, and also suggested the plaque’s placement and design.

“The anti-smoking message is there to reiterate something everyone already knows. Smoking is bad for you. Try not to smoke. Issue resolved,” he said, saying the plaque went up on Thursday.

The mural depicted a “Samsui” woman – referring to Chinese immigrants who came to Singapore and Malaysia in the early 20th century, primarily from the district now called Sanshui in China's Guangdong province. These women were known for their hard work in construction and other labour-intensive jobs, and were easily recognisable by their distinctive red headgear.

The mural was produced by American multidisciplinary artist Sean Dunston, who has been based in Singapore since 2009.

In July last year, Singapore MOH and URA said they have decided to retain the mural without any modifications, since it is not a tobacco advertisement.

The building owner was however fined S$2,000 (RM6,640) for failing to obtain conservation permission before starting the mural, contravening Section 12 of the Planning Act 1998.



